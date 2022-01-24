Overview of Dr. Monica Desai, MD

Dr. Monica Desai, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Desai works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.