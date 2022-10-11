Dr. Monica Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Diaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Monica Diaz, MD
Dr. Monica Diaz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in El Paso, TX.
Dr. Diaz works at
Dr. Diaz's Office Locations
El Paso Cancer Treatment Center Joe Battle3270 Joe Battle Blvd Ste 200, El Paso, TX 79938 Directions (915) 849-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diaz?
Dr. Diaz spend her time very carefully with us and listened well. Her explanations were very clear and well reasoned. Empathetic doctor and exudes knowledge and confidence. Her nurse is also very helpful and kind. Many thanks to both of them!
About Dr. Monica Diaz, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1316206204
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Diaz has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diaz speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.