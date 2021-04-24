See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in High Point, NC
Dr. Monica Doerr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Monica Doerr, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Monica Doerr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mark Guido, MD
Dr. Mark Guido, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Sandra Adcock, ANP
Sandra Adcock, ANP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Donald Rose Jr, MD
Dr. Donald Rose Jr, MD
4.2 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    801 N Lindsay St, High Point, NC 27262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 472-3636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Doerr?

    Apr 24, 2021
    Highly recommend. At her office you get the time and attention you don't get at larger facilities. I have seen about 10 different endo docs over the years. She has insights and experience that most others don't.
    JM — Apr 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Monica Doerr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Monica Doerr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Doerr to family and friends

    Dr. Doerr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Doerr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Monica Doerr, MD.

    About Dr. Monica Doerr, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952337271
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monica Doerr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doerr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doerr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doerr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doerr has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doerr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Doerr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doerr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doerr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doerr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Monica Doerr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.