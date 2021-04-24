Overview

Dr. Monica Doerr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.