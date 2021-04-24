Dr. Monica Doerr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doerr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Doerr, MD
Overview
Dr. Monica Doerr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 801 N Lindsay St, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 472-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend. At her office you get the time and attention you don't get at larger facilities. I have seen about 10 different endo docs over the years. She has insights and experience that most others don't.
About Dr. Monica Doerr, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English, German
- 1952337271
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
