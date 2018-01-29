Dr. Monica Duran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Duran, MD
Overview
Dr. Monica Duran, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Decatur, IL. They completed their residency with Decatur Fam Prac
Locations
Renew Total Body Wellness Center3798 E Fulton Ave, Decatur, IL 62521 Directions (217) 864-2700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to talk with...good listener
About Dr. Monica Duran, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1912176769
Education & Certifications
- Decatur Fam Prac
