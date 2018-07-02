Overview of Dr. Monica Dweck, MD

Dr. Monica Dweck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Dweck works at Mt Sinai Doctors- Brooklyn Heights in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.