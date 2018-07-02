Dr. Monica Dweck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dweck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Dweck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Monica Dweck, MD
Dr. Monica Dweck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Dweck works at
Dr. Dweck's Office Locations
-
1
Mt Sinai Doctors- Brooklyn Heights1 Pierrepont Plz # 1717, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (929) 210-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dweck?
One of the best eye doctors. Very attentive explains everything.
About Dr. Monica Dweck, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1821071333
Education & Certifications
- oculoplastic reconstructive and orbital surgery|Oculoplastic Surgery Cleveland Clin|The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- New York Eye And Ear Infirmary
- Hartford Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dweck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dweck accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dweck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dweck works at
Dr. Dweck has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dweck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dweck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dweck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dweck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dweck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.