Dr. Monica Eigelberger, MD

General Surgery
2.9 (22)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Monica Eigelberger, MD

Dr. Monica Eigelberger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Eigelberger works at John Muir Mdcl Ctr Surgery in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in Pleasant Hill, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eigelberger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    John Muir Medical Center Walnut Creek
    1601 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 933-0984
  2. 2
    Women's Cancer Center of the East Bay
    400 Taylor Blvd Ste 103, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 215-1149
  3. 3
    Walnut Creek Surgical Associates
    130 La Casa Via Ste 211, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 293-8704

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Concord Medical Center
  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Umbilical Hernia
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Umbilical Hernia
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 18, 2019
    I can't say enough good things about Dr. Eigelberger. She is absolutely wonderful. Not only did she work her tail off to squeeze in my surgery when I needed it to happen but she called me on her vacation to give me test results. Everything she told me from the first day was exactly how it turned out, no surprises. She was nothing but professional, and kind and patient giving me all the time I needed to ask questions. I would highly recommend Dr. Eigelberger.
    Bette Stewart in Danville, CA — Jan 18, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Monica Eigelberger, MD
    About Dr. Monica Eigelberger, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monica Eigelberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eigelberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eigelberger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eigelberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eigelberger has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eigelberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Eigelberger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eigelberger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eigelberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eigelberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

