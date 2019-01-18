Overview of Dr. Monica Eigelberger, MD

Dr. Monica Eigelberger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Eigelberger works at John Muir Mdcl Ctr Surgery in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in Pleasant Hill, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.