Dr. Monica Franzen, MD
Overview of Dr. Monica Franzen, MD
Dr. Monica Franzen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Franzen works at
Dr. Franzen's Office Locations
Lintecum & Nickell PC4320 Wornall Rd Ste 720, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 531-2111
St Lukes Hospital of Kansas City4401 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-2175
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Franzen took the time to listen to me, make me feel comfortable and to find the best option for me. She is very personable and a great doctor.
About Dr. Monica Franzen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1245627355
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franzen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franzen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franzen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Franzen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franzen.
