Dr. Monica Garnache, DMD
Dr. Monica Garnache, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Eugene, OR.
Dr. Garnache works at
Aspen Dental1055 Valley River Way, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (844) 229-1133
Aspen Dental2820 Gateway St, Springfield, OR 97477 Directions (844) 225-4844
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Made me feel at ease. I experienced no discomfort during procedure. I highly recommend Dr. Garnache to my family and friends for your Dental needs
- Dentistry
- English
- 1205973393
Dr. Garnache has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garnache accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garnache has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
383 patients have reviewed Dr. Garnache. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garnache.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garnache, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garnache appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.