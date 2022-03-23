Dr. Monica Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Hall, MD
Overview of Dr. Monica Hall, MD
Dr. Monica Hall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Hall's Office Locations
Little Rock Eye Clinic Llp201 Executive Ct Ste A, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 224-5658
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr Hall. She is professional and spends ample time discussing your eyes, surgical procedures and concerns. I never felt hurried and had all my questions answered. Dr Hall did my cataract transplant two years ago. My eyes are quite dry so she brought me in for extra visits to make sure she got the correct reading. I still have 20/20 in that eye.
About Dr. Monica Hall, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.