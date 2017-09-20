Dr. Monica Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Hall, MD
Dr. Monica Hall, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph East.
Ko Peter H MD Office3260 Blazer Pkwy Ste 102, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 246-0010
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr Hall is a perfectionist. Her work reflects that. I recommend her to everybody I meet. She is very friendly, outgoing and truly cares about her patients.
About Dr. Monica Hall, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841296225
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
