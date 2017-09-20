Overview of Dr. Monica Hall, MD

Dr. Monica Hall, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Hall works at KO PETER H MD OFFICE in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.