Dr. Monica Hardee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Hardee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Monica Hardee, MD
Dr. Monica Hardee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tyler, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Dr. Hardee works at
Dr. Hardee's Office Locations
-
1
Ent. Associates of East Texas1136 E Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 592-5601Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hardee?
I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Hardee to anyone.
About Dr. Monica Hardee, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1285609883
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hardee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hardee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hardee works at
Dr. Hardee has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Ear Tube Placement and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.