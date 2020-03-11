Overview of Dr. Monica Hayes, MD

Dr. Monica Hayes, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Hayes works at Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fallopian Tube Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.