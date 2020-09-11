Overview

Dr. Monica Haynes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.



Dr. Haynes works at Portico Pediatrics in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.