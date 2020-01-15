See All Pediatricians in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Monica Hegedus, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Monica Hegedus, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Monica Hegedus, MD

Dr. Monica Hegedus, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Hegedus works at Medical Arts Pediatric Med Grp in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Hegedus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Arts Pediatric Med Grp
    6221 Wilshire Blvd Ste 215, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 938-7294

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Back Pain
Joint Pain
Abdominal Pain
Back Pain
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hegedus?

    Jan 15, 2020
    Dr. Hegedus is truly an exceptional physician. My son was suffering for 2 weeks from an acute viral infection and none of the other 3 physicians who we had been consulted with could reach the right diagnosis. Dr. Hegedus did, and put an ease on our minds. Her bedside manner is amazing. I feel blessed to have found her.
    Sepi — Jan 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Monica Hegedus, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Monica Hegedus, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hegedus to family and friends

    Dr. Hegedus' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hegedus

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Monica Hegedus, MD.

    About Dr. Monica Hegedus, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hungarian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285993238
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monica Hegedus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hegedus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hegedus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hegedus accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hegedus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hegedus works at Medical Arts Pediatric Med Grp in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hegedus’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hegedus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hegedus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hegedus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hegedus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Monica Hegedus, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.