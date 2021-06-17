Dr. Monica Hum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Hum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monica Hum, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Hum works at
Locations
Atl Colorectal Surgery95 Collier Rd NW Ste 4025, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 574-5820
Kalos Surgical Associates LLC5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 910, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 574-5820
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I reviewed Dr. Hum (5 stars) but forgot to include the staff and her P.A., Caroline. Wonderful staff...very nice and caring. Caroline is terrific too...very pleasant and knowledgeable. Like Dr. Hum, she goes above and beyond to help her patients. She returned my calls quickly, saw me right away when I was having a problem, and helped me get a medication. Great doctor and team.
About Dr. Monica Hum, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida Hospital
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hum works at
Dr. Hum has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Hum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.