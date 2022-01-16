See All Pediatricians in Safety Harbor, FL
Dr. Monica Kharbanda, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Monica Kharbanda, MD

Dr. Monica Kharbanda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Kharbanda works at Reinerio Linares Mera MD PA in Safety Harbor, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kharbanda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Reinerio Linares Mera MD PA
    1840 Mease Dr Ste 405, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 599-0893

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Mease Dunedin Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Circumcision
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Circumcision
Acne
Acute Bronchitis

Circumcision Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Monica Kharbanda, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Panjabi
    NPI Number
    • 1497764948
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Schneider Chldns Hospital Northshore
    Medical Education
    • Government Medical College Patiala
    Undergraduate School
    • Goverment College For Girls. Chandigarh
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monica Kharbanda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kharbanda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kharbanda has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kharbanda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kharbanda works at Reinerio Linares Mera MD PA in Safety Harbor, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kharbanda’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kharbanda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kharbanda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kharbanda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kharbanda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

