Dr. Monica Kharbanda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Monica Kharbanda, MD
Dr. Monica Kharbanda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Kharbanda works at
Dr. Kharbanda's Office Locations
Reinerio Linares Mera MD PA1840 Mease Dr Ste 405, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 599-0893
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot even begin to thank my sons amazing Pediatrician Dr. Monica Kharbanda enough for her wonderful care and treatment of my son. She is brilliant, caring, professional, and reliable. She has been there for my son over the past 5 plus years and her treatment and care is above and beyond. I am unfortunately relocating out of state and the near thought of not having her as my sons' Pediatrician has me beside myself, there are no words for how much I will miss her and her practice. Her staff has always been wonderful, her assistant Victoria is her right hand woman and assistant and is just as warm, loving, caring and reliable as she is. Victoria is wonderful with children and eases any trepidation they could have. This Practice is A+++++
About Dr. Monica Kharbanda, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Panjabi
- 1497764948
Education & Certifications
- Schneider Chldns Hospital Northshore
- Government Medical College Patiala
- Goverment College For Girls. Chandigarh
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kharbanda has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kharbanda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kharbanda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kharbanda works at
Dr. Kharbanda speaks Hindi and Panjabi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kharbanda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kharbanda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kharbanda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kharbanda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.