Dr. Monica Khitri, MD

Pediatric Ophthalmology
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Monica Khitri, MD

Dr. Monica Khitri, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Khitri works at Doheny Eye Center UCLA Pasadena in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Hypotropia and Hypertropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khitri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Doheny Eye Center Ucla - Pasadena
    625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 280, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 263-4666
  2. 2
    Doheny Eye Center UCLA Arcadia
    622 W Duarte Rd Ste 101, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 244-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diplopia
Hypotropia
Hypertropia
Diplopia
Hypotropia
Hypertropia

Diplopia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Examination Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Jun 05, 2021
    Dr. Khitri performed two eye operations on me. She is thorough, skilled, kind, and meticulous!
    avital — Jun 05, 2021
    • Pediatric Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558526525
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
    Residency
    • UCLA
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monica Khitri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khitri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khitri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khitri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khitri has seen patients for Diplopia, Hypotropia and Hypertropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khitri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Khitri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khitri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khitri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khitri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

