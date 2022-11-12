Overview of Dr. Monica Kogan, MD

Dr. Monica Kogan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westchester, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Kogan works at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, LLC in Westchester, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.