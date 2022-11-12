Dr. Monica Kogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Kogan, MD
Overview of Dr. Monica Kogan, MD
Dr. Monica Kogan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westchester, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Kogan works at
Dr. Kogan's Office Locations
-
1
Prairie Medical Center of Westchester2450 Wolf Rd Ste F, Westchester, IL 60154 Directions (312) 361-2111
-
2
Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush LLC1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 432-2302
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kogan?
Dr Kogan and her P.A. Leah were very good with our young son.
About Dr. Monica Kogan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306825435
Education & Certifications
- Primary Children's Medical Center, Salt Lake City, Ut
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kogan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kogan works at
Dr. Kogan speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kogan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kogan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.