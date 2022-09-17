Overview of Dr. Monica Lee, MD

Dr. Monica Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Massachusetts Eye and Ear in South Weymouth, MA with other offices in Concord, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.