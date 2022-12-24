Overview

Dr. Monica Martens, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.



Dr. Martens works at Edward Medical Group in Plainfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.