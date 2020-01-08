Dr. Monica McGrann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGrann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica McGrann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Monica McGrann, MD
Dr. Monica McGrann, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Texas Children's Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. McGrann's Office Locations
Bootin Savrick Pediatric Associates7501 Fannin St Ste 850, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 795-9590
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Texas Children's Hospital
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Absolutely love Dr.McGrann! She has phenomenal bed side manner and isn’t one of those Dr’s who judge you. My daughter had a lot of health issues her first year of life & Dr.McGrann was very knowledgeable, caring and made sure we got the right treatment in the hospital.PHENOMENAL human being. I adore her and her ability to help me understand what’s going on and what steps need to be made. She also frequently did check up calls to see our progress on things. She is a very busy Pediatrician because she’s booked up all the time. Everyone wants the best of the best and she’s definitely worth it.
About Dr. Monica McGrann, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1104809250
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGrann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGrann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGrann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. McGrann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGrann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGrann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGrann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.