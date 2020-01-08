See All Pediatricians in Houston, TX
Dr. Monica McGrann, MD

Pediatrics
3.9 (20)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Monica McGrann, MD

Dr. Monica McGrann, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Texas Children's Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Dr. McGrann works at Bootin Savrick Pediatric Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McGrann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bootin Savrick Pediatric Associates
    7501 Fannin St Ste 850, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 795-9590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Texas Children's Hospital
  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Nausea
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Nausea

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Monica McGrann, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104809250
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monica McGrann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGrann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGrann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGrann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGrann works at Bootin Savrick Pediatric Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. McGrann’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. McGrann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGrann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGrann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGrann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

