Dr. Monica Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Monica Miller, MD
Dr. Monica Miller, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
-
1
Providence Pediatrics14214 Ballantyne Lake Rd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 667-2600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
We have been seeing Dr Miller since my youngest was born (10 years) and have brought everyone there since. She is kind, listens and understands each of my kids personalities. She knows how to change her method of questioning to each child and to make the "better" if needed. She takes me seriously when I say there is an issue and never discounts my thoughts or feelings. She is proactive it their care and shows concerns when needed. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Monica Miller, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1134225246
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.