Dr. Monica Miller, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Monica Miller, MD

Dr. Monica Miller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and Adventhealth Zephyrhills.

Dr. Miller works at Advanced Hand And Plastic Surgery Center in Wesley Chapel, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5.0 (8)
5.0 (2)
Dr. Miller's Office Locations

    Advanced Hand and Plastic Surgery Center LLC
    2318 Greenbranch Dr Ste 101-102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 (813) 866-4426
    Advanced Hand and Plastic Surgery Center LLC
    4600 N Habana Ave Ste 22, Tampa, FL 33614 (813) 866-4426

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
  • Adventhealth Zephyrhills

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Amputated Finger
Avulsion Fracture
Benign Tumor
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bowler's Finger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hand-Arm Vibration Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Thumb Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Heritage Summit HealthCare
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Prime Health Services
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Ultimate Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 12, 2021
    I rarely write reviews. However, In Dr. Miller's case I felt it important to do so. She and my cardiologist are the two best Doctors I have seen in the last 15 years in Florida, and I've been treated by a lot of them. She spent an extraordinary amount of time with me over an injury to my index finger. She has awesome "bedside" manner! And is genuinely concerned with her patients, if my experience is any indication. I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to have her treat me. God Bless you Dr. Miller.
    Michael Miller — Oct 12, 2021
    About Dr. Monica Miller, MD

    General Surgery
    26 years of experience
    English
    1154397297
    Education & Certifications

    Boston University Plastic Surgery As
    Eastern Virginia Med School
    East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
    University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    General Surgery
