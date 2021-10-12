Overview of Dr. Monica Miller, MD

Dr. Monica Miller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and Adventhealth Zephyrhills.



Dr. Miller works at Advanced Hand And Plastic Surgery Center in Wesley Chapel, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.