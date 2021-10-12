Dr. Monica Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Monica Miller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and Adventhealth Zephyrhills.
-
1
Advanced Hand and Plastic Surgery Center LLC2318 Greenbranch Dr Ste 101-102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 866-4426
-
2
Advanced Hand and Plastic Surgery Center LLC4600 N Habana Ave Ste 22, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 866-4426
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- Adventhealth Zephyrhills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Heritage Summit HealthCare
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Optimum HealthCare
- Prime Health Services
- RockPort Health Care
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Ultimate Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I rarely write reviews. However, In Dr. Miller's case I felt it important to do so. She and my cardiologist are the two best Doctors I have seen in the last 15 years in Florida, and I've been treated by a lot of them. She spent an extraordinary amount of time with me over an injury to my index finger. She has awesome "bedside" manner! And is genuinely concerned with her patients, if my experience is any indication. I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to have her treat me. God Bless you Dr. Miller.
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1154397297
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Plastic Surgery As
- Eastern Virginia Med School
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- General Surgery
