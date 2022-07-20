Dr. Monica Moreno Daza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreno Daza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Moreno Daza, MD
Overview
Dr. Monica Moreno Daza, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNITED HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital, Kane County Hospital, Mesa View Regional Hospital, Sevier Valley Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Dr. Moreno Daza works at
Locations
Dixie Endo-diabetes Clinic348 E 600 S, Saint George, UT 84770 Directions (435) 688-6873
Physical Medicine LLC1424 E Foremaster Dr Ste 120, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 251-2888
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar City Hospital
- Kane County Hospital
- Mesa View Regional Hospital
- Sevier Valley Hospital
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moreno Daza?
Dr. Moreno is hands-down the best endocrinologist I've seen and perhaps the physician I've ever seen. Here's where she shines: 1. She's providing better follow-up for my thyroid cancer than my previous endocrinologists. 2. She's done a better job of educating me about aspects of my autoimmune thyroid disorder than my previous providers, even though that disorder was resolved with a total thyroidectomy before I even started seeing her. 3. She is thorough, has a lovely bedside manner, and speaks to me on my level without a hint of condescension. 4. She brings the work to be done, not her ego, into the exam room. I'm lucky to have her as part of my medical team.
About Dr. Monica Moreno Daza, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1669679379
Education & Certifications
- UNITED HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moreno Daza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moreno Daza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moreno Daza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moreno Daza works at
Dr. Moreno Daza has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moreno Daza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreno Daza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreno Daza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moreno Daza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moreno Daza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.