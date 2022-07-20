Overview

Dr. Monica Moreno Daza, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNITED HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital, Kane County Hospital, Mesa View Regional Hospital, Sevier Valley Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.



Dr. Moreno Daza works at Dixie Endo-diabetes Clinic in Saint George, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.