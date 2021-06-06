Overview of Dr. Monica Omey, MD

Dr. Monica Omey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle.



Dr. Omey works at Monica L Omey, MD in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.