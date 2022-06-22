Overview of Dr. Monica Popov, MD

Dr. Monica Popov, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denton, TX. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.



Dr. Popov works at Caring for Women - Denton in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Adenomyosis and Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.