Dr. Monica Ramirez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Monica Ramirez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Southwest Family Medicine Associates8877 Harry Hines Blvd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 393-2940
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ramirez is a caring physician and wants to really help in every way she can. If you want to save time, register online before the appointment and when you get there, you will go right in. The appointments are efficient and yet as long as they need to be. She has a good sense of humor and the staff is professional and caring as well.
- Family Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.