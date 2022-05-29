See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Monica Roberson, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Monica Roberson, MD

Dr. Monica Roberson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Roberson works at The Healing Space in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roberson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Healing Space
    1728 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 520-6800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test

Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Monica Roberson, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • 24 years of experience
  • English
  • 1275758146
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Monica Roberson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Roberson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Roberson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Roberson works at The Healing Space in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Roberson’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

