See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Naples, FL
Dr. Monica Robles, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Monica Robles, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5.0 (8)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Monica Robles, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Universidad Complutense De Madrid, Facultad De Medicina.

Dr. Robles works at Monica Robles LLC in Naples, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monica Robles
    1045 Crosspointe Dr Ste 2, Naples, FL 34110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 784-2297
  2. 2
    Monica Robles LLC
    2335 Tamiami Trl N Ste 408, Naples, FL 34103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 784-2297

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Robles?

Jan 24, 2023
I have been seeing Dr. Robles for about 9 years for Major Depression with suicidal ideations. She has gone out of her way to be understanding and helpful during my difficult times with this terrible mental illness. If you want a Doc who will give you the time to share your concerns and is dedicated to helping you, look no further. She is not the kind of Doctor to over prescribe medication. She is update and knowledgeable on the current happening in psychiatric. I highly recommend Dr. recommend Dr. Robles.
Janine T. — Jan 24, 2023
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Monica Robles, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Monica Robles, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Robles to family and friends

Dr. Robles' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Robles

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Monica Robles, MD.

About Dr. Monica Robles, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1306953294
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Tennessee, Memphis
Fellowship
Internship
  • N/A
Internship
Medical Education
  • Universidad Complutense De Madrid, Facultad De Medicina
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Robles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robles.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Monica Robles, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.