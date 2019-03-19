Overview of Dr. Monica Rocco, MD

Dr. Monica Rocco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rocco works at Mission Hope Health Center in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.