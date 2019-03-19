See All General Surgeons in Santa Maria, CA
Dr. Monica Rocco, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Santa Maria, CA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Monica Rocco, MD

Dr. Monica Rocco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Rocco works at Mission Hope Health Center in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rocco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mission Hope Health Center
    1325 E Church St Ste 202, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 346-3456
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 19, 2019
    Dr. Rocco came into her office to see my daughter even though she doesn’t normally have office hours at that time. My daughter has an autism spectrum disorder & has a lot of anxiety & sensory problems. Dr. Rocco was patient, spoke quietly & was gentle with her. I was extremely impressed with her.
    MS in CA — Mar 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Monica Rocco, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1285766493
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of California Davis
    Internship
    • University Of California Davis|University Of California Davis Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monica Rocco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rocco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rocco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rocco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rocco works at Mission Hope Health Center in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rocco’s profile.

    Dr. Rocco has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rocco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rocco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rocco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rocco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rocco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

