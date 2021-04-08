Dr. Monica Romero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Romero, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Monica Romero, MD is a Dermatologist in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Romero works at
Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center of Nm PC6200 Uptown Blvd NE Ste 410, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 243-7546
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Romero?
Dr. Romero is very thorough and seems to have my best interest in mind all the time.
- English
Dr. Romero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romero has seen patients for Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romero.
