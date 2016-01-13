Dr. Monica Salgueiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salgueiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Salgueiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Monica Salgueiro, MD
Dr. Monica Salgueiro, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Salgueiro works at
Dr. Salgueiro's Office Locations
-
1
Mid South Medicine & Psychiatry2893 Executive Park Dr Ste 202, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 349-1949
-
2
Mid South Medicine & Psychiatry1840 Main St, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 349-1949
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is fantastic.
About Dr. Monica Salgueiro, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962670968
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Dr. Salgueiro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salgueiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salgueiro works at
Dr. Salgueiro speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Salgueiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salgueiro.
