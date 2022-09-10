Dr. Monica Senger Paz, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Senger Paz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Senger Paz, DMD
Overview
Dr. Monica Senger Paz, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Zionsville, IN.
Dr. Senger Paz works at
Locations
-
1
Parkway Dental Care7103 Whitestown Pkwy, Zionsville, IN 46077 Directions (317) 973-6601
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Senger Paz?
Excellent in every respect.
About Dr. Monica Senger Paz, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1992924112
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Senger Paz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Senger Paz accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Senger Paz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Senger Paz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Senger Paz works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Senger Paz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senger Paz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Senger Paz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Senger Paz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.