Overview of Dr. Monica Svets, MD

Dr. Monica Svets, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Svets works at Cleveland Surgical Associates Inc. in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.