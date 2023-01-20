Overview of Dr. Monica Torres, MD

Dr. Monica Torres, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University Of Texas At Austin Bachelor Of Arts and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Torres works at Valley Pain Consultants in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.