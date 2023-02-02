Dr. Monica Valenzuela-Gamm, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valenzuela-Gamm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Valenzuela-Gamm, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Monica Valenzuela-Gamm, DO
Dr. Monica Valenzuela-Gamm, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Valenzuela-Gamm works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Valenzuela-Gamm's Office Locations
-
1
Care for Womens Medical Group Inc.1310 San Bernardino Rd Ste 201, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 579-0806
- 2 15944 Los Serranos Country Club Dr Ste 230, Chino Hills, CA 91709 Directions (909) 355-7855
- 3 12442 Limonite Ave Unit 207, Eastvale, CA 91752 Directions (951) 356-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valenzuela-Gamm?
Dr. Valenzuela-Gamm saved my life. I was diagnosed with stage 1 & 2 cervical cancer. Because of her immediate treatment & diagnosis I am going on 8 yrs cancer free.
About Dr. Monica Valenzuela-Gamm, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477575694
Education & Certifications
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valenzuela-Gamm has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valenzuela-Gamm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valenzuela-Gamm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valenzuela-Gamm works at
Dr. Valenzuela-Gamm has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valenzuela-Gamm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Valenzuela-Gamm speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Valenzuela-Gamm. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valenzuela-Gamm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valenzuela-Gamm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valenzuela-Gamm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.