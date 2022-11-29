Dr. Monica Van Acker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Acker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Van Acker, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monica Van Acker, DO is a Dermatologist in East Lansing, MI. They completed their residency with Michigan State University / St. Joseph Mercy Hospital
Dr. Van Acker works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Kirsten E. Dickinson2601 Coolidge Rd Ste 200, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 798-0159
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Acker?
I felt welcome on my first visit and that I had a dermatologist for life long care.
About Dr. Monica Van Acker, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1346689700
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / St. Joseph Mercy Hospital
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Acker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Acker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Acker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Acker works at
Dr. Van Acker has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Acker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
125 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Acker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Acker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Acker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Acker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.