Dr. Monica Vetter, MD

Gynecology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Monica Vetter, MD

Dr. Monica Vetter, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.

Dr. Vetter works at Baptist Health Medical Group Gynecologic Oncology in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vetter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Gynecologic Oncology
    1700 Nicholasville Rd Ste 1100, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Cervical Cancer
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Cervical Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometrial Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Gestational Trophoblastic Tumor Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Low Malignant Potential Tumor Chevron Icon
Ovarian Mass Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Lesion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 28, 2022
    Dr. Vetter was kind, compassionate, and professional from my first appointment, through my surgery, hospital stay, eventual cancer diagnosis, treatment, and all follow-ups. She and her staff are very responsive to questions and concerns and have made my journey much better than I would have imagined it could be. I would recommend Dr. Vetter to anyone.
    Linda Johnson — Jul 28, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Monica Vetter, MD
    About Dr. Monica Vetter, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811331390
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monica Vetter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vetter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vetter works at Baptist Health Medical Group Gynecologic Oncology in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Vetter’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vetter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vetter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

