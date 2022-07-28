Overview of Dr. Monica Vetter, MD

Dr. Monica Vetter, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Vetter works at Baptist Health Medical Group Gynecologic Oncology in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.