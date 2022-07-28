Dr. Monica Vetter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Vetter, MD
Overview of Dr. Monica Vetter, MD
Dr. Monica Vetter, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Vetter's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Gynecologic Oncology1700 Nicholasville Rd Ste 1100, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vetter was kind, compassionate, and professional from my first appointment, through my surgery, hospital stay, eventual cancer diagnosis, treatment, and all follow-ups. She and her staff are very responsive to questions and concerns and have made my journey much better than I would have imagined it could be. I would recommend Dr. Vetter to anyone.
About Dr. Monica Vetter, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1811331390
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
