Overview

Dr. Monica Walker, MD is a Dermatologist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University.



Dr. Walker works at Seth Cohen, MD in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.