Dr. Monica Warhaftig, DO

Family Medicine
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Monica Warhaftig, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Warhaftig works at Case Management Inc in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tristate Community Health
    4041 Knight Arnold Rd, Memphis, TN 38118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 572-1573
    Tuesday
    10:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Case Management Inc
    333 S Bellevue 901-729-2708 Blvd, Memphis, TN 38104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 821-5600
  3. 3
    Sperohealth
    920 Estate Dr, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 302-9532
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist University Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Heroin Withdrawal Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Oxycontin Addiction Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stitches
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 23, 2021
    It is imperative for me to share my extreme gratitude to Dr. Monica Warhaftig. Her ability to intensely listen to her patient’s concerns, A+ bedside manner and truly involves them in their care is priceless. Her standard of excellence is portrayed when she knows the direction of treatment but won’t stop until it is the BEST for you. As her patient and a Registered Nurse, she is a rare find. May God continue to protect and keep you Dr. W, as we all call you. You are truly Dr. “WONDERFUL” a jewel to our community!
    Latricia Thomas BSN, RN — Sep 23, 2021
    About Dr. Monica Warhaftig, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1235244450
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vamc/Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami
    Residency
    • Jackson Mem Hosp/U Miami
    Internship
    • Jackson Mem Hosp/U Miami|Westchester General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med &amp; Surg
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monica Warhaftig, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warhaftig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Warhaftig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Warhaftig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Warhaftig works at Case Management Inc in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Warhaftig’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Warhaftig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warhaftig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warhaftig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warhaftig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

