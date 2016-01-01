Dr. Monica Eneriz Wiemer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eneriz Wiemer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Eneriz Wiemer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Monica Eneriz Wiemer, MD
Dr. Monica Eneriz Wiemer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They completed their residency with Lucile Salter Packard Children's Hospital At Stanford
Dr. Eneriz Wiemer works at
Dr. Eneriz Wiemer's Office Locations
Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group15400 Los Gatos Blvd Fl 1, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 538-1612
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Monica Eneriz Wiemer, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1982890117
Education & Certifications
- Lucile Salter Packard Children's Hospital At Stanford
- Lucile Salter Packard Children's Hospital At Stanford
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eneriz Wiemer accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eneriz Wiemer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eneriz Wiemer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eneriz Wiemer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eneriz Wiemer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eneriz Wiemer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.