Overview

Dr. Monica Woodall, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Durant, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED|Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Woodall works at TexomaCare - Durant in Durant, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.