Dr. Monica Young, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Young works at Synergy Primary Care and Wellness LLC in Toledo, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.