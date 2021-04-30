Dr. Monica Zaki, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Zaki, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Monica Zaki, DO
Dr. Monica Zaki, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI.
Dr. Zaki's Office Locations
Monica Zaki DO Pllc725 Barclay Cir Ste 220, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 289-6778
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Monica Zaki is very knowledgeable, listens to her patients’ needs and concerns and will take her time to explain your diagnosis and recommendations. She is always friendly, encourages questions and seems to really care about her patients. I have always had a wonderful experience at my appointments. The atmosphere and staff have always been very friendly.
About Dr. Monica Zaki, DO
- Neurology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaki accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaki.
