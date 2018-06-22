Overview of Dr. Monica Zilkoski, MD

Dr. Monica Zilkoski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.



Dr. Zilkoski works at Hope Orthopedics Of Oregon in Salem, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Foot Fracture and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.