Dr. Monika Fischer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monika Fischer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Fischer works at
Locations
IU Health Physicians Gastroenterology550 University Blvd Ste 1710, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-0980
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She listens, takes her time, and does not over prescribe. Excellent.
About Dr. Monika Fischer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1023264900
Education & Certifications
- UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
