Dr. Monika Fischer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Fischer works at IU Health Phys Digestive/Liver in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.