Dr. Monika Hearne, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (62)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Monika Hearne, MD

Dr. Monika Hearne, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe.

Dr. Hearne works at Lake Pointe Medical Partners -Obstetrics & Gynecology in Rowlett, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hearne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Pointe Medical Partners- OBGYN
    9500 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 200, Rowlett, TX 75088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 475-0960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Aug 04, 2020
    Both my husband and I loved her. She took the time to explain everything. She has a very caring bedside manner. She is pro woman and pro woman choices!
    — Aug 04, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Monika Hearne, MD
    About Dr. Monika Hearne, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306017041
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Orlando Regional Healthcare
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monika Hearne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hearne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hearne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hearne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hearne works at Lake Pointe Medical Partners -Obstetrics & Gynecology in Rowlett, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hearne’s profile.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Hearne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hearne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hearne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hearne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

