Overview

Dr. Monika Kaul, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stratford, CT. They graduated from M P Shah Government College and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Kaul works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Stratford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.