Dr. Monika Korff, MD
Dr. Monika Korff, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Saint Agnes Medical Group Otolaryngology - Columbia- Ascension10025 Governor Warfield Pkwy Ste 410, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 730-6000
Allergy Office3449 Wilkens Ave Ste 200, Baltimore, MD 21229 Directions (410) 644-4422
- Howard County General Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Strongly recommend doctor Korff, she is very care and put her heart to take care her patients,
About Dr. Monika Korff, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Bulgarian
- 1457385601
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Med Center
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Med Ctr
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- Washington Adventist University, Takoma Park, MD
Dr. Korff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korff has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Korff speaks Bulgarian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Korff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korff.
