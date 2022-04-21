Overview

Dr. Monika Lammi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Lammi works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Vomiting Disorders and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.