Dr. Monika Lammi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monika Lammi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Lammi works at
Locations
Ochsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (866) 624-7637
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Lammi several times between 2018 & 2020; she also did my last endoscopy. She was very professional and intelligent, including me in her thinking process & assisting me in choosing the best treatment plan for my situation. She treated me with compassion and thoroughly reviewed my case. She listened to my concerns & odd symptoms with a non-judgmental & open mind. She was also very responsive through the patient portal, even giving me practical advice, suggestions, and resources to explore before I transitioned to my new gastro doctor. I highly recommend Dr. Monika Lammi.
About Dr. Monika Lammi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1245472794
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital - Philadelphia, PA
- Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
